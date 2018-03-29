Relaxing on Waikiki Beach with the Kennedys and Fortunes

This Vacation With Us photo of Brian and Barb Fortune, of Lorain, Ohio, and Mike and Beth Kennedy, of Thornville, Ohio, on Waikiki Beach, in Hawaii, has an interesting backstory. The two couples didn’t know each other before the trip, but the Kennedys had tied John Deere bandanas on their luggage to help them identify them in a sea of black suitcases, and Brian commented on them at the luggage pickup, saying he was an IH guy himself. The couples discovered they were on the same cruise ship and became friends during the vacation. And, of course, they had both brought along their favorite farm paper, Farm and Dairy! We love it!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!