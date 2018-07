Sophie, Phil and Bob Slanina travelled from Lakewood and Solon, Ohio, to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with the Farm and Dairy newspaper. Phil says his father, Bob, takes the paper on every vacation, but forgets to snap a photo, with the USS Arizona and USS Missouri memorials in the background Phil didn’t let him for get this time.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!