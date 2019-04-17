Adam Bils, University of Northwestern Ohio

Location: Harpster, Ohio

College/University attended: University of Northwestern Ohio

Major: Agricultural equipment technology

Career: Agricultural equipment mechanic

About the farm:

My great-grandfather bought the farm my father manages in the Depression. It has been passed down through my grandfather to my father and hopefully to me. I help out when I can, especially with mechanical failures and spring and fall operations. The farm is around 300 acres and we rent another 300.

Why did you choose University of Northwestern Ohio?

I was drawn to the university because of the many areas it covered, as well as a scholarship I received.

How are you using what you learned in college today?

I work as a mechanic for Burkhart Farm Center mainly working on tractors, compact tractors, and skid loaders made by Case IH. The education I received has put me leaps and bounds ahead of some of the other employees. On the farm it is a great asset to know every inch of a piece of equipment and helps eliminate some of the in-season downtime that can occur.

Advice for students thinking about college:

The best advice I could give to someone looking into going into this field: Even if you have a fundamentally great understanding for mechanics, having a formal education will always get you one step further. Every day I use a small piece of something I learned to figure out new challenges and help prevent costly accidents.