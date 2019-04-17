Jarred Shellhouse, Ohio State University

Location: Gainesville, Florida

College/University attended: Ohio State University

Major: Agricultural communication and public affairs

Career: Marketing and Communications Specialist at the University of Florida

Why did you choose Ohio State University?

Ohio State had a communication program focused in agriculture and the faculty were extremely knowledgeable in their discipline. I also liked the location; Columbus was close enough that I could easily go home for the weekend, but far enough away that I felt like I could explore and find out who I was and what I wanted to do. The sheer size of the campus and the number of students were appealing to me as well, because I could meet a lot of different people and experience life that was different from what I was used to in my rural hometown.

How are you using what you learned in college today?

My programs taught me the technical skills I use every day. I’m constantly using my graphic design skills, writing media releases, taking photos and developing social media strategy, which I learned throughout my classes. Through student organizations, I also learned how to navigate conflict, manage budgets and think through complex problems. I would say I use those skills just as much as what I learned in class.

Advice for students thinking about college:

​It’s OK to change your major and be unsure of what you “want to be when you grow up.” Half of the value of college is learning what you do not like and finding out what you do not want to do for your career. The other half, in my opinion, is learning about something you are interested in and building relationships with faculty and your peers (that you will probably be working alongside in a few years).

What were some of your best college experiences?

I joined a service group called Ohio Staters, Inc., which gave me a lot of great experiences. We were a small group, so we spent a lot of time together, but Staters also gave me avenues to work on some of my own projects, like putting a giant Script Ohio sculpture on campus as a tribute to the band. Aside from that, I really loved the chances I got to travel with my friends. I went to the United Kingdom for a study abroad program, flew to Oklahoma State University for a conference and spent spring break traveling through California with our college ambassador team. These opportunities taught me a lot about agriculture, but also gave me new avenues to build relationships with a lot of people I work with or am friends with today