Ashtabula County offers multiple scholarships

JEFFERSON, Ohio — OSU Extension and the Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Committee are accepting applications for a minimum of 14 scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year to Ashtabula County students enrolled in either an accredited four-year college, or an accredited two-year technical institute.

The Ashtabula County Agricultural Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to students (both graduate and undergraduate) studying agriculture, family and consumer sciences, environmental sciences or natural resources.

Apply

Students can be awarded a scholarship three years from the scholarship fund. Application forms with complete instructions for applying are available at the Ashtabula County Extension Office, by calling 440-576-9008, or click here.

Applications are due by May 1; No late applications will be considered. To learn more, email ashtabulacountyagscholarship@gmail.com.