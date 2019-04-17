Elizabeth Moff, Ohio State University

Location: Ashland, Ohio

College/University attended: Ohio State

Major: Food Science

Career: Quality Supervisor at Ardent Mills – Loudonville, Ohio

Why did you choose Ohio State University?

Growing up on a family dairy farm, I knew I wanted a career related to agriculture, and I love food. Food Science allowed me to combine the two. (Also attending Ohio State is sort of a family tradition.)

How are you using what you learned in college today?

Teamwork and planning is a large part of my job today, along with following and abiding by regulations to make sure the flour produced is safe for our consumers.

Advice for students thinking about college

By attending Ohio State, I was able to explore, learn, and meet new people. It allowed me to grow and I use that experience in my work today.

What were some of your best college experiences?

Some of my best college experiences are the friends I made and the memories along the way. Go Buckeyes!