Ohio’s Utica shale gas production up, oil down

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 45 percent more natural gas in the third quarter of 2016 than the same period in 2015, according to the figures released by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

During the third quarter of 2016, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 360,681,356 Mcf (360 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, up from 247,541,749 Mcf in the third quarter of 2015.

Nine of the top 10 gas-producing wells were in Belmont County, including four legs of Ascent Resources’ Cravat wells in Wheeling Township, and four of the Conway wells that Gulfport Energy drilled in Washington Township. (Scroll down for a list of the top 10 wells for both oil and gas production.)

Third quarter oil production from Ohio’s horizontal wells was 3.95 million barrels, down 34 percent from 2015.

Five of the 10 top-producing oil wells were in Guernsey County, three in Millwood Township and two in Wills Township. Four of the top 10 oil wells were in Carroll County’s Harrison Township, all on the Goebeler units.

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,492 horizontal shale wells, 1,464 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter.

Of the 1,464 reporting oil and natural gas results:

The average amount of oil produced was 2,701 barrels.

The average amount of natural gas produced was 246,367 Mcf.

The average number of third quarter days in production was 85.

Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and condensate. All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.