A season of change: 10 thoughts to consider this fall

It has been a warm and beautiful fall season so far. We are light on rainfall in many places, which brings its own challenges, but consistent dry weather has been enjoyable. We are right on the cusp of transition to cool weather and well into a fall harvest.

Here are a few thoughts for the season as we embark on the fourth and final quarter act of 2025.

Assess forage quality and availability

Locally, we have more hay than we had last year, but are challenged with hay quality. In our surveys, we have found hay harvested this summer significantly lacking in total digestible nutrients in most lots. If you have any questions, get your hay tested and inventory what you have. Make your plans to supplement forages now to ensure body condition this winter.

Remember prussic acid risk

It’s fall, and this means frost. We have just had the first, but very light, frost at home. The warning comes every year to watch for prussic acid in sorghums and johnsongrass after the first frosts. Usually, patience in keeping animals off at-risk pasture for the week following frost is sufficient to manage the problem. Some guidance says a two-week hiatus after a non-killing frost is warranted.

Is grazing corn stover an opportunity?

This is another conversation we see every fall as we examine economic opportunities to gain advantages when we can. This concept seeks to gain advantages by keeping cover on the soil and extending the grazing season to limit feed costs. Several extension articles around the region explore the costs and benefits and compare with other practices such as baling corn stalks.

Keep fences in good repair

There isn’t too much to say here. Do preventive maintenance while the weather is in your favor.

Prepare for extreme weather

Keep planning ahead. What can you do now to make your winter work easier? Where will the snow go, and where will the ice accumulate? It’s a health and safety issue as much as anything. Can you adjust anything now to make sure that water still flows when freezing temperatures come?

Take care of the soil

This can mean many different things. We can talk about fertility, erosion management and soil health concepts, and go many directions with this discussion. Maybe soil is a little bit like tires on a truck: Those tires are the only four points connecting you to the road, so you want those in good repair.

The soil anchors the roots and makes a difference in farm productivity, so take the time to examine your management. Where will the cattle go this winter after the ground thaws and we have mud?

Is your farm business and financial plan up to date?

Now we are starting to think about paperwork. The paperwork details matter, and a good business plan can keep us focused on the direction of the farm business. Don’t neglect this. Sit down every Friday morning and attend to the details until you catch up.

Talk about your farm legacy

What do you want for your farm? What do you want for your family? Be open and talk about it. As I try to remember with my own family, “Love can’t read minds.” Voice your thoughts with your family and loved ones. Slow down and have a meal. If you need to hold a meeting (which some of you should, according to your business structure), make it happen this fall.

What is the status of your estate plan?

This was the year for me to revisit this. Maybe 2026 should be yours. I am middle-aged with a family, and it was high time to reexamine what my wife and I set up 10 years ago. I might not have all my documentation set up exactly the way I want, but these are living documents, and we made great progress in 2025.

The important part is that I am actively engaged in the process and putting plans in place now, while I have my health, and not at a time when my health is compromised and I have difficulty making decisions.

If you have never worked on a will or trust, or, like me, it has been a decade since you examined your materials, schedule a time to do this. I reached out to a lawyer in November and asked for a meeting in January after the holidays had passed. That kicked off the process to get things going in the first half of the year. Be proactive.

Engage in education and outreach

It’s never been easier. Stay current, be informed and participate in your community. Get out and see what the offerings are. There is something for everyone! Those are my thoughts for now. Looks like I need to attend to a few details myself.