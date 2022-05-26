Can you hazard a guess at what this antique tool might be?

Hello from Hazard!

Fred Moore, of Seward, Alaska, thinks Item No. 1214 looks like the tool the people of Scotland, and elsewhere, use to cut peat for fuel.

Richard Bader, Middletown New York, thinks it is a scoop used in a gun powder factory or a scoop to thresh grain by hand.

The item was submitted by Robert Modranski.

Heather DeYarmon acquired Item No. 1215 with other miscellaneous tools. She has tried to read what the writing says, but it’s too rusted to get any legible letters to even try to fill in the blanks.

