Can you identify our newest metal antique tool?

Item No. 1226

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1222

Going way back to Item No. 1222, Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, sent us the correct answer for the item (with the patent picture and number). It is a stock twister for hair switches (ladies’ hairpieces). The patent is No. 150,144 by Samuel H. Flagg, April 28, 1874.
We had guesses of a bobbin filler for an industrial-type sewing machine, sickle grinder, rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers.
Thank you, Richard!
Bob Diest, of Beverly, Ohio, submitted the item.

 

 

Item No. 1125

We heard nothing else on Item No. 1225 besides from Teresa Gump who said is a shaker for the coal and wood stove grates.
Diest submitted the item.

 

 

 

 

Item No. 1226

Bill West submitted Item No. 1226. He said his dad used this hand tool in ’60s.
Do you know what the item is or how the item was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!

