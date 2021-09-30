Can you identify this “Giant” mystery tool?

Hello from Hazard!

James Miller, of Louisville, Ohio, agrees with readers last week who said Item No. 1194 was used to adjust the carburetor on cars.

John Beatty, of Butler, Pennsylvania, also agrees, and said it looks like a carburetor idle screw tool. He writes, “They were located at the base of the carb, often beneath the fuel bowl, making it very difficult to use a conventional screwdriver. Add to that, you are adjusting the idle mixture, so the engine is vibrating. That tool encircles the head of the screw and has a flexible shaft to allow it to bend while it turns.”

Larry Broestle submitted the item.

John Rhoades, of Kent, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1195. While plowing through all the junk at the Hartville Flea Market on Labor Day, he stumbled across this apparatus for sale by one of the vendors. It is made of iron and is about 16 inches long. The only words on it were “GIANT,” which you can also see in the photo.

Do you know what the item is or how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We could use some more items to be featured in our Hazard a Guess column. If you have anything, please send it our way.