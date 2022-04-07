Magee Marsh highlights spring birding

COLUMBUS — The birding boardwalk at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area will re-open April 15 after repairs were made following damage from a storm, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and the popular boardwalk were damaged after a strong storm struck, Aug. 10, 2021. Wind speeds up to 70 mph knocked down numerous large trees along the beachfront parking lot and boardwalk.

Work has been done to remove the necessary trees and make repairs to the boardwalk, allowing it to re-open for spring birding season. A small portion near the midpoint of the boardwalk will remain closed because of a new bald eagle nest.

Improvements to the boardwalk include updates to the two observation decks at the west end and increased accessibility for those using a wheelchair or scooter. New this year, only monopods are allowed on the boardwalk from May 1 to 15. Tripods may be used as monopods during this time.

The Bird Center will close beginning May 16 until spring 2023 for renovations. Find more information about birding at Magee Marsh at wildohio.gov.