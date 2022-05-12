Can you identify this mystery antique item?

Hello from Hazard!
We still haven’t heard anything on Item No. 1213. Randy Winland submitted the item, and he knows what it is. It is a hat hanger. It was mounted under a church pew and then swung out to hold a gentleman’s hat during the service.
Robert Modranski submitted Item No. 1214.
Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!
