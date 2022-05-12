Ohio turkey hunters harvest 7,551

COLUMBUS — Ohio wild turkey hunters have harvested 7,551 birds during the 2022 spring hunting season as of May 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

This total includes results from the two-day youth season April 9-10, the first nine days of the south zone since the April 23 season opener, and the first two days of hunting in the northeast zone, which opened April 30. Hunters have harvested an average of 10,759 birds during the same time during the three preceding years. Hunters checked 9,745 birds during the same time in the spring of 2021.

The top 10 counties with the most checked wild turkeys in 2022 are Guernsey, with 224, Tuscarawas, with 223, Muskingum, with 213, Columbiana, with 212, Harrison, with 208, Belmont, with 203, Jefferson, with 198, Carroll, with 186, Monroe, with 186, and Coshocton, with 185.

Ohio has two zones for 2022 spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. The south zone’s season is open until May 22. The northeast zone, with Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties will remain open until May 29.

Complete information is available in the 2021-22 hunting and trapping regulations booklet. Find more information about Ohio’s wild turkey hunting at wildohio.gov.