Can you identify this mystery metal tool?

Hello from Hazard!

We had another fence tightener guess on Item No. 1228 from Mark Gillig, of Lucas, Ohio. “The tool is used to tightened fence that has lost its stretch. An old timer called it a fence crimper. Every time the wire is crimped it can tighten it up to 1 inch.”

Ed Warren also agrees.

Angela Wigle, of Forest, Ohio, submitted it. It belonged to her great-great-uncle.

Richard Botamer, of Solon, Ohio, says Item No. 1229 is a peat shovel for working in bog areas. It allows water to drain off. It is common in Scotland and used in swampy areas to cut out peat.

John McKinney, of Fairborn, Ohio, agrees it is a peat shovel for cutting and stacking peat in a bog. “In the British Isles, they still burn dried peat as fuel in the country.”

Keith Greathouse, of Uniontown, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1229.

Matthew Litman, of Washington, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1230. It weighs about 60 pounds, is metal and 28 inches in length. It was squired at an old farm.

Do you know what the item is or how the item was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!