More dairy help at your fingertips

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence recently launched a new website with grants, resources and information for dairy farmers, leaders and consumers.

The website includes information about team program grants, dairy decisions consultant grants, discussion group grants, stress and wellness resources, financial and business planning tools, risk management resources and transition and transformation resources.

The website also features weekly columns and webinars that share futures and options market data, dairy industry overviews and advice for protecting profits to help dairy farmers navigate the uncertain marketplace.

The website describes the Dairy Excellence Foundation’s educational programming and curriculum, career preparation resources, hands-on internships, and scholarship opportunities.

To learn more, visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org.