Can you name this antique Miles Craft mystery tool?

Hello from Hazard!

Monroe Harbage, of Plain City, Ohio, says Item No. 1111, submitted by Richard Bader, of Middletown, N.Y., is a bunion stretcher for shoes, used (typically by women) to stretch their shoes when they had bunions. Thanks, Monroe!

And speaking of Mr. Harbage, he’s a busy volunteer in the antique farm equipment buildings at the colossal farm show, Farm Science Review, which is coming up Sept. 18-20, near London, Ohio. If you’ve never been to the Review, it’s well worth your time and the price of an inexpensive ticket. You can see lots of new equipment and the latest of everything ag-related, but you can also see more than 1,600 pieces of antique farm tractors, tools and equipment (from between 1800 and 1930).

We often swing in the building to see if there are any “new” old Hazard-ous items for us to share with you, so go see it all for yourself!

Item No. 1112 comes from the collection of Wayne Cooper. The writing on it reads: “Miles Craft Tool 38A Made in Cleveland Ohio USA.” (If you cheat and Google “Miles Craft”, you’ll discover there’s a new company with the same name that’s also in the tool business. Our Hazard item ain’t new.)

Do you know how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.