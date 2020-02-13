Can you name this antique mystery tool? Hazard a Guess!

Hello from Hazard!

Jeff Fisher, of Palmer, Arkansas, thinks Item No. 1150 is for installing points in a distributor of a car.

We’ve had guesses of a point adjustment tool to tweak ignition contact points in a distributor or magneto and a tool that is used by watchmakers to true the balance wheel of a pocket watch.

Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio, sent us the item.

He heard nothing else on Item 1151. We revealed last week that it could be a handle to a butter churn.

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, picked up the item at a yard sale.

We’ll move on to Item No. 1152. Gailey Henderson, of Williamstown, West Virginia, submitted this item.

Want to take a guess at what it is? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.