Can you name this wood and leather antique tool?

Hello from Hazard!

We had confirmation that Item No. 1156 is a bicycle spoke wrench. David Hoover emailed us and said he used one in the late ’40s. Allan Simon, of Wellington, Ohio, also wrote and said his father owned and operated a bicycle repair shop in the 1960s in Avon Lake, Ohio, and had several in his shop. Thanks to all!

Mose Shetler, of Conneaut, Ohio, submitted the item.

We’ll move to Item No. 1157, submitted by Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania. It is about 15 inches long, including the handle. The center is wood with a leather strap.

Think you know what the item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.