Cattle: Mind over matter?

By Lyndsay Ritzler and Grazyne Tresoldi

What does it mean for an animal to have a mind? You might think an animal’s thoughts are only centered on basic needs like eating, sleeping and reproducing. However, many animals, including cattle, have been shown to possess complex cognitive abilities.

Cognition refers to the brain processes involved in learning, memory and perception. More broadly, it describes how animals take in information from their environment, process it, and decide how to act on it. This ability helps animals learn about and adapt to their surroundings—something crucial for the success of production systems, animal welfare and the safety of those working with them.

Understanding cattle cognition and adopting strategies to enhance it can improve their well-being, worker safety and production. As public interest in ethical farming practices grows, providing a healthy environment for cattle can also strengthen a farm’s reputation. This can attract consumers who prioritize brands committed to high standards of animal care.

Early life experiences play a critical role in cognitive development. Within the first weeks of life, young ruminants naturally form social bonds, starting with their dams and then extending to other herd mates. Through these interactions, they learn social cues that shape their behavior. Learning is essential for an animal’s survival, so it’s not surprising that most species, including cattle, have a capacity for learning. Unlike their wild ancestors, dairy cattle experience a busy life with various events and changes that they need to adapt to. This makes learning essential for their success in modern farming. We want cattle to be capable of handling these challenges effectively.

Cattle learn and adapt to their environment. Research has shown that cattle can recognize specific sounds and shapes, discriminate between herd members, use spatial cues and remember patterns related to food availability. For example, a study in Canada showed that heifers could learn to hold their urine to use a specific location where they received a positive reward—milk!

Cattle can also distinguish between individual humans, which may not surprise you. However, negative handling, like slapping or shouting, can have long-lasting effects, causing chronic stress and making them more anxious or fearful around people. This increased stress can reduce milk yield in lactating cows and heighten the risk of dangerous behaviors during handling.

Encouraging dairy workers to adopt neutral behaviors, such as calmly walking around the animals, and fostering positive interactions can reduce fear in cattle, making them easier to manage.

What may surprise you (or not!) is that cattle can even be trained to perform specific tasks, like receiving a shot while unrestrained, by using grain as positive reinforcement—much like training dogs or animals at the zoo. Overall, positive human-animal interactions ultimately benefit cattle welfare, boost productivity and enhance overall farm safety.

Companionship makes a significant difference in a calf’s future. Research has shown that calves raised in isolation often exhibit poor social skills, struggle with new situations and have difficulty learning—all of which may hinder their ability to adapt to the varied conditions of a dairy farm. Behavioral flexibility, or the ability to adjust to new environments, is closely tied to having a diverse range of experiences early in life. Fostering social interactions from an early age can enhance a calf’s ability to adapt and thrive within a dairy farming environment. For example, calves housed in pairs start eating solid food earlier and consume more during the milk-feeding period than those kept alone.

In conclusion, new research has started to show just how much goes on within a cow’s mind, and how it is directly influenced by their environment and experiences. Understanding cattle cognition and fostering positive human-animal interactions can significantly enhance animal welfare and productivity in dairy farming. By prioritizing these aspects, farmers can create a safer, more efficient environment that aligns with both production goals and growing consumer expectations for ethical practices.

Explore the references and videos by visiting go.osu.edu/awerpublic.

(Lyndsay Ritzler is a master student in animal sciences, and Grazyne Tresoldi is an assistant professor of animal welfare in the department of animal sciences at Ohio State University.)