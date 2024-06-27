Celebrating a wedding built upon a strong, loving foundation

Twenty-one years ago, my niece Jody and her husband Dave welcomed their second baby boy, and we celebrated along with them.

Born on Kentucky Derby day, I jokingly suggested his mama name him Derby. Even as a newborn, Brayden was a happy, sweet soul, carrying an adventuresome heart as he grew, loving to explore and play outdoors.

It seems he has glided through his days with a pure and joyful heart, friends made easily. Sports and camaraderie came easily to this boy, beloved for all the goodness he brought to our world.

Last night, we celebrated his outdoor wedding and reception on the farm where he and his bride have built a small house which can be easily added onto in the years to come — an idea his parents made work so well in their own early days of marriage.

The newly purchased farm adjoins the land where Brayden grew up, a helping hand to his father in business and farming. It is a lovely setting, a dream so many would give much to share.

When things go right, too often we take it for granted. When things go wrong, we react and carry disappointment or anger or rejection. I feel strongly we need to react with gratitude in abundance when circumstances align for the good of those who labor hard and live right.

While Brayden is in business with his father in a successful excavating business, which was established 25 years ago, his bride helps in the office of her dad’s multi-generational tire and auto repair business.

Their foundation is strong, their joy in full bloom as they spoke their vows on a lovely farm which will be their forever home.

Sunrise and sunset will forever be a wondrous sight for them, the view wide open from their newly-finished home. It was a project that everyone in their families pitched in to complete, with help from friends as well.

Cheering on a young couple embarking on their journey together brought tears of joy. My sister and her husband, the groom’s grandparents, won the couples dance, celebrating 52 years of marriage. The foundation has been modeled well in all the ways that matter.

Prayers and best wishes for many happy years to come, Hannah and Brayden!