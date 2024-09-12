Cover crops aren’t just for farmers

This fall, keep an eye out for yellow planes flying low over farm fields. It is time for cover crop seed to be aerially applied to standing crops, especially soybeans.

This has been an annual practice in Holmes County for the last 15 years. There was a need to address erosion occurring after low residue soybeans on slopes, and aerially applied cover crops turned out to be a great solution. This allows the farmers to focus on their other time-dependent tasks at hand.

Typically, in Holmes County, the primary seed flown is a mix of oats and barley. The oats have a quick germination and growth, providing cover in the fall after the cash crops have been harvested. Barley has more growth in the spring, making sure the soil doesn’t erode during the spring showers. Another benefit is that barley matures at 2 to 4 feet, making termination management and planting an easier feat compared to taller cover crops.

Look for green fields as you’re driving around this fall, that may just be an aerially seeded cover crop.

Other places to use cover crops

Farm fields are not the only place that cover crops provide useful services. Gardens are an excellent place to reap these benefits as well.

Topsoil is valuable and keeping it in place is a necessity. Having a growing crop during the late fall and spring will help keep soil in its place.

Weed suppression is another benefit that is especially valuable in the garden setting. Weeds can be a gardener’s never-ending chore. Establishing plants year-round will limit weeds’ ability to germinate. Certain species of cover crops may also create a thatch layer on top of the soil surface that will discourage weeds.

Another added benefit is organic matter creation. Organic matter is key in having healthy and functional soils. It helps with soil structure, improved water infiltration and water holding capacity. Planting cover crops is one way to increase organic matter, as it provides additional biomass to the soil. It also provides a habitat for microorganisms to grow and contribute to nutrient cycling.

Choosing a cover crop species

There are some key things to think about when considering which cover crop to choose. Choosing a species that won’t easily reseed is important so you won’t have volunteer plants that need managed. Termination management is another important consideration. Some species will be killed off by the cold weather, but others are winter hardy and will continue to grow in the spring. Having a plan and the means necessary to carry it out will play into your decision. This could be tilling, mowing, crushing or using herbicide. Integration into next year’s veggie crops also plays into cover crop selection. Some species, such as cereal rye, have allelopathic properties, so it’s not a good choice to plant before corn. Oats are good prior to lettuce or spinach-type vegetables because they winter kill and there is not an abundance of biomass. Selecting a cereal grain that will provide a nice thatch, such as barley, cereal rye or triticale, will be excellent for tomatoes the next year.

While there are lots of things to consider when choosing a garden cover crop, it’s most important to keep in mind what tools are available and what the goals to accomplish are.

If you are interested in cover crop technical assistance, your county soil and water conservation district will have resources available for you. If you are interested in learning more about the cover crop projects Holmes SWCD has worked on, you can contact our office at 330-674-2811.