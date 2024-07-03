Do you know what this beekeeper’s item was used for?

Hello from Hazard!

In its last week in this space, Item No. 1271 garnered one more guess.

Bob Kramer, of Springboro, Ohio, wrote that it appears to be some kind of sorter, guessing it could have been used to sort soybeans or some other large grain with the small going to the left pan and the large going to the right pan.

Of the responses we received for this item, feeder, and more specifically, chicken feeder was predominantly guessed.

Linda Roof, of Sunbury, Ohio, shared Item No. 1271 with us.

The next mystery on our list was submitted by Richard Botamer, of Solon, Ohio, at the end of January. The only clue he provided is that Item No. 1272 belonged to a beekeeper.

