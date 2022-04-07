Don’t spare the words

My friend and I were looking for a quiet place to eat. We’d sold the cows and

grabbed our check. Our day was near complete.

We’d driven my old Chevy ’bout 200 miles from home. We hadn’t seen

a bath and neither head had used a comb.

A hint of cow manure was rising-up from both our boots. We fit the picture of

two worn out, hungry cowboy coots.

We both preferred The Coffee Shop, at home so far away. But we settled for a

fancy inn that advertised “Buffet.”

The maître d’ looked down on us. Said, “Move along old men.” His voice spoke

with authority so moving was our plan.

But our legs were sore and swollen and they showed the years of wear. We sure

don’t break no record speed when using old Shank’s Mare.

I looked the young man straight ahead, then gave him my stink-eye. I said, “We

don’t mean much to you and think I know just why.

“You’re primping in a new blue suit. Your beak at 45. No one has taught you

manners, yet respect is still alive.

“So, let this old man tell you just how much you oughta know. And maybe if

you’re smart enough you’ll use this chance to grow.

“The beef, which you’ve been serving here, is more than chunks of meat. Before

they were a tenderloin, they walked on all four feet.

“My friend and I raise beef you know. Try kicking that about. I doubt you know

that cows eat hay and where the crap comes out.

“The spuds you place beside the meat are usually mashed or fried. They’re grown

by men who work the land and raise their crops with pride.

“This job you now rely on, son, depends on men like us. Not to mention all the

food you eat. Consider that a plus!

“So, when you call us old men, youngster, do it with a smile. And keep your

fingers crossed that we’ll be raising beef awhile.

“I’m sorry that our boots are kinda grungy, in a way. But tonight, we’ll both be

dining at your fancy food buffet.”