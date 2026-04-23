Better farming starts with you: The power of self-awareness

Greek philosopher Aristotle once said, “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” In my role with Ohio State University Extension, I get to work with many farm families, walking alongside them as they navigate some of their most difficult challenges. While farm families often come to the table over finances, labor or transition planning, I have found that these issues are rarely the true source of conflict.

Self awareness

Time and again, I see farm families wrestle with how they interact with one another, how decisions are made and how communication breaks down, especially during stressful times. What continues to rise to the surface in these conversations is this simple truth: meaningful progress often begins with understanding yourself as an individual.

This emphasis on self-awareness is echoed in Ron and Nan Deal’s book “The Mindful Marriage,” which highlights how change in families begins with personal awareness. Healthier relationships and clearer decision-making often emerge only after individuals are willing to look inward first.

When someone gains a clearer picture of how they are wired and react under pressure, it becomes easier to navigate tough conversations. Of course, self‑awareness does not solve every challenge facing a farm family, but it frequently lays the groundwork for better conversations, stronger teamwork, and more productive planning.

Personality assessments

One practical way people begin this self‑discovery process is through personality and strengths assessments. Over the years, I have been exposed to a variety of tools designed to help individuals better understand how they think, communicate, and work with others. Each tool approaches self-awareness differently, but helps put language into patterns we often recognize but struggle to explain.

One of the most widely known personality tools is the Myers‑Briggs Type Indicator. The MBTI categorizes personalities into 16 types. It measures how we prefer to direct and receive energy, absorb information, make decisions and engage with the outside world.

Another commonly used tool in extension programming is Real Colors, which assesses temperaments. This approach provides individuals with a way to better understand differences in communication styles, motivations and behavioral patterns, particularly in group settings.

The DiSC assessment takes yet another approach, focusing on four behavioral styles. DiSC is widely used in workplace settings and can be especially helpful in understanding decision-making styles and how someone responds to change.

The CliftonStrengths assessment, developed by Gallup, shifts the focus away from personality types and instead examines natural talents. Rather than concentrating on weaknesses, this tool helps individuals recognize what they do best. For managers, this approach can be particularly useful in delegating tasks to employees based on strengths, rather than spending time trying to train them up in their naturally weak areas.

Play to your strengths or to others

None of these tools is meant to label people, but rather to provide insight into how we individually approach problems, communicate and show up as a family or team member. The benefits often begin to show up in practical ways.

Suppose these assessments reveal that I am a detailed person, but my work partner or spouse prefers the big picture. When we talk things through, I can stick with what comes naturally to me, which is to share every detail until their eyes glaze over. Or I can adapt my communication style and focus on the main points instead of every detail. If I do this, I improve the chances that my message is heard, even if it takes more effort on my part.

Many teams struggle not because of a lack of skill or dedication, but because of misunderstandings, unmet expectations and unresolved conflict. Too often, people focus on fixing the team without first looking inward. Self‑reflection can reduce defensiveness, improve trust and help family members better understand one another’s intentions, even when they don’t always agree. In farm families, where business and personal relationships are so closely intertwined, this awareness becomes even more important.

So, are you ready to know yourself better? Taking these assessments has helped me slow down, communicate more intentionally and remain open to perspectives different from my own. In the process, I have become a better husband, son, brother, parent, friend and colleague.

In the end, Aristotle was on target when he stated, knowing yourself truly is the beginning of all wisdom.