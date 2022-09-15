Feeling the joy of quiet moments

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.”

— Mother Teresa

There are days that seem uneventful, maybe even bordering on boring by some, but there is no doubt there are countless individuals who would give anything to trade places with our quiet existence.

As I took an early morning walk under hazy skies that threatened rain, I caught a clear look at a doe deer, nibbling on tender grass. I stood still, but in a moment she sensed movement and took off.

I watched a buck, springing from the soybean field, chasing the doe. They ran across our wide-open western horizon, and in no time, both bolted out of sight.

I had set out to check on twin calves born just a few days earlier, and found them resting with their mama in the north pasture.

All was well on this gray and gloomy morning, our farm dog running alongside me. Kip nudged at my pocket, reminding me he would sure love a little treat if one was hiding just for him.

As the day played out, the sun appeared, lawn was mowed, weeds were pulled, grooming and clipping of burs Kip had carried in his fur was accomplished, treats handed out.

The slant of sunlight has shifted, with the slight breeze that blows in now hinting at autumn. School is back in session and the cadence of life has shifted for families everywhere.

Schedules must be kept, the sense of endless freedom altered because of it, and county fairs all around us keep young families on their toes, juggling busy and demanding days.

I am reminded often that this lifestyle, which would seem too serene for some, is a gift denied to many. As I tend to endless green grass, there are those who may not have a blade of grass to walk on.

As I fill bird feeders, I think how lucky I am to be able to watch songbirds nibble and take flight. Their appearances have slowed considerably, some already surely flying south.

Another day of serenity is closing, a dazzling summer sunset to be enjoyed from our back porch.

A sense of joy encompasses life here on this quiet farm, and I think of a great quote I once saved by David Steindl-Rast: “Joy is that kind of happiness that does not depend on what happens.”