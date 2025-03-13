Hazard a guess on Item No. 1285

Hello from Hazard!

We can move on from Item No. 1284, knowing this mystery has been solved.

Donna Bailey, of Ravenna, Ohio, correctly identified it as a smoking pipe cleaning tool the first week it ran, and now, Joe Surovec has correctly identified it as well. Joe emailed that Item No. 1284 “is a pipe smoker tool for cleaning and tamping a pipe.”

Item No. 1284 was submitted by Fred Moore, of Seward, Alaska.

•••

Our new mystery item was submitted by Wesley Mitchell. Item No. 1285 appears to be some sort of machete with a valve soldered on the side and small hole near the tip. It measures just over 17 inches long from the base of the handle to the tip of the blade. He thought it may have been used for ice cutting.

Do you know how Item No. 1285 was used? Let us know at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.