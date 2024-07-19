Help uncover the mystery of Item No. 1273

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve received one more guess and a little more insight on our mystery beekeeper’s tool, Item No. 1272.

Avid Hazard A Guess? reader Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, wrote: “Item 1272 is a “foundation fastener” used to press the box joints of a honeycomb box together. The box was used to create a “foundation” for wax in a bee hive. A similar version is patent #1,127,568 from 1915.”

Richard Botamer, of Solon, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1272.

•••

Our new mystery item has a lot of potential to generate a wide variety of guesses. Judging by its appearance, Item No. 1273 could have been used to complete a number of tasks.

Mark Mummert submitted Item No. 1273 in March and believes it may have been used for fences. It was made by the same company, Church Brothers, of Adrian, Michigan, as a previously submitted item. The previously submitted item, Item No. 1203, was identified as a fence stretcher in January of 2022 — view this post on our website at farmanddairy.com/columns/hazard-a-guess-at-how-this-antique-metal-item-was-used/700026.html.

If you recognize Item No. 1273 or have any thoughts on what it might be, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website at farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.