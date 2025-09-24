Help us identify a mystery tool from Wisconsin

Hello from Hazard!

This week, we have a submission all the way from northwestern Wisconsin, seeking the knowledge and expertise of our Farm and Dairy readers.

Deb Edwards submitted Item No. 1294 on Aug. 12. She found the metal hand tool in her uncle’s barn, and no one has been able to identify it. It’s roughly 9 inches long, and appears to be an older, industrial-style tool. It features a cylindrical body with a threaded shaft, a pointed chisel-like tip, a toothed adjustment collar and lever mechanism near the middle and a heavy chain attached to the body.

Don’t let Deb down, guys! Do you know how Item No. 1294 may have been used? Submit your guesses to editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

