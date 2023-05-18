Help us identify mystery tool No. 1247

Hello from Hazard!

We had several of our readers know what Item No. 1246 is. Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, said it is a frog gigger. The metal part is connected to a long wooden pole similar to a broom handle. The opened jaws are put around a frog and the center button depressed when it hits the frog’s back resulting in the spring action jaws clamping shut trapping the frog, Randy said.

Bill Myatt said it is a mechanical fish gig mostly used for ice fishing for pike.

Larry Anderson, of Youngstown, adds it is a musky clamp. He said it is for fishing a large musky. He also adds it is illegal to use one.

Keith Greathouse, of Uniontown, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1246. The jaws open up and clamp down when contact is made.

David, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, said Item No. 1246 is a spring-loaded

fish gaff for frogs or fish.

• • •

Brian Allman submitted Item No. 1247.

Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.