Help us identify the Moore family’s mystery tool

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve got a new mystery to solve this week. Item No. 1274 comes to us from Moe Moore, of Greenwich, Ohio, and has been in the Moore family for close to 100 years.

The wrench measures 16 inches long and the diamond-shaped opening is 1 1/4 inch.

If you’d like to help Moe solve the generations-old family mystery and you know how Item No. 1274 may have been used, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.