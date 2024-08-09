Help us identify the Moore family’s mystery tool

By -
0
32
Item No. 1274
Item No. 1274

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve got a new mystery to solve this week. Item No. 1274 comes to us from Moe Moore, of Greenwich, Ohio, and has been in the Moore family for close to 100 years.

The wrench measures 16 inches long and the diamond-shaped opening is 1 1/4 inch.

If you’d like to help Moe solve the generations-old family mystery and you know how Item No. 1274 may have been used, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

Item No. 1274
Item No. 1274

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox

Next step: Check your inbox to confirm your subscription.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.