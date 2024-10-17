Holiday time

In a few months we will be saying that 2000 was 25 years ago. To be fair it DOES feel like the covid year of 2020 was 25 years ago. My brain is straight up denying the math. This cannot be true. We still don’t have flying cars. I think I have lost track of how time works.

It seems crazy to think that 25 years ago we were “partying like it’s 1999.” I mean technically I had a newborn and toddler in 1999 so it was less of a party and more “survival of the fittest.” Still, it was a very good time. I miss it. I wouldn’t mind grocery shopping like it’s 1999 though. I could use some cheaper food.

I suppose we should be grateful we are here at all. There was a time when 2000 was thought to be the end of time. At least the end of all computers. Turns out technology didn’t stop so we have that going for us. Or not.

I’m probably getting ahead of myself talking about the New Year when HalloThanksMas season has only just begun. Well, to be fair, it seems to have started shortly after Fourth of July, but I think that’s just something stores do to keep us on our toes. I’ve been weaving through a maze of Halloween meets Christmas decor with a pilgrim tossed in for good measure just to grab milk at the corner store for quite some time now.

We live in the country and our house is situated well back off the road. For that reason, coupled with my general laziness, I don’t decorate outside much seasonally. I’m vain and shallow, really. If I’m not going to get kudos from passersby, why do all that just for FAMILY? We also have a neighbor that goes all out. I mean she has the most beautiful holiday displays. Simply breathtaking. I enjoy them so much. I’m thinking of having Mr. Wonderful make a tasteful sign with an arrow for OUR driveway. That sign will point toward the neighbor’s property and just say “Ditto.”

Still, I do like some seasonal “spice” so to speak. For autumn I can muster some tasteful pillow covers and a throw on the porch and maybe some pumpkins and a mum. Just one though. It’s just going to die and I see no reason to sentence more than one plant to death by benign neglect. This is the time of year when some people are covering their landscape to protect it from frost. I prefer to say “it’s been nice knowing ya!” to all plants and go back inside without lifting a finger. Follow me for more gardening tips!

If I’m on top of things — which is unlikely — I will then morph from autumn to Christmas decor.

I have two Christmas trees. Both are simple with lights and some sparkle. In my childhood two trees were almost unheard of and highly “fancy!” Now it barely scratches the surface. I feel like one of the only folks on social media who doesn’t have one in every room, coat closet, and powder room too. How do you know it’s Christmas if your cat litter box doesn’t have its own tree?

Me, I throw a lot of greenery around, swap out our coffee mugs for pretty holiday mugs so I get a little hit of holiday fun with my morning coffee and play old fashioned Christmas music on repeat for a month straight. I do love Burl Ives and Bing Crosby, after all.

I’m scent driven so I also have wax tart warmers on timers throughout our home. I change from summer fruit to farm pumpkin to Christmas Spice, Evergreen and holiday scents. You know those people who say strong scents

Then, I blink and it’s the New Year. That is not a holiday I ever got super excited about. Even when young the idea of staying up super late just to mark the passage of time seemed like a lot of work for low feedback. As it turns out, time moves on whether I am awake to see it or not. Rest assured, then, that it has been years since I have watched the clock strike midnight. I prefer to wake up to a nice surprise “oh here we are!” Then I spend a few weeks being completely unable to remember it’s a new year before it all gets sorted out.

I’m practicing early this time. If anyone asks, 1980 was 25 years ago. We’ve all agreed to this. As someone who was born in the “late 1900s” I cannot handle the truth.