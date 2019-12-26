There is no time like the close of a year to focus on how we have lived this one, and how we might hope to find even more joy and goodness in the next.

I have always found that the words of wisdom worth holding on to comes from the very old; the most silly but often profound from the very young.

My 3-year-old grandson, in response to my voice this past week, deep and crackling with laryngitis, asked if I was mad, because I was talking to him “really mean” all of a sudden.

I said, “No, I’m just kind of sick. What do you think would make me feel all better?”

Without missing even a half-beat, his answer was, “Tractors! Play with tractors!”

Profound words

The next day I read Words to live By according to Regina Brett, written at age 90. It’s worth sharing.

“Life isn’t fair, but it’s still good.

Your job won’t take care of you when you are sick; your friends and parents will. Stay in touch.

You don’t have to win every argument; agree to disagree.

Make peace with your past so it won’t screw up the present.

Don’t compare your life to others; you have no idea what their journey is all about.

Over prepare, then go with the flow.

Be eccentric now; don’t wait for old age to wear purple.

Frame every so-called disaster with these words: ‘In five years, will this even matter?’

What other people think of you is none of your business.

Your children only get one childhood.

If we threw our problems in a pile and saw everyone else’s, we’d grab ours back.

Envy is a waste of time. You already have all you need.

No matter how you feel, get up, dress up and show up.

Life isn’t tied with a bow, but it’s still a gift.”