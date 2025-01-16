Looking for Brer rabbit

Gretch, the evidence of the secret romance of a neighbor’s beagle and block-wandering terrier, was given to me when I was 13. She was soon joined by Chipper, a true-blue bench beagle and the three of us would canvas the countryside on untethered walks. It wasn’t until a friend’s father stopped by the house that I realized what I really had.

“Heard you got a real beagle,” he said as Gretch and Chipper rounded the corner of the house as if on cue. “That pair ought to be fine bunny dogs.”

The two dogs glared at me with a “That’s what we been trying to tell him” look and the light bulb slowly brightened above my head. These were real hunting dogs! Sure, they might have been free and the last of their respective litters to leave home – but they were my very own hunting dogs! After that day, life was never going to be the same.

As soon as November rolled around, there was barely a weekend that the three of us weren’t exploring the farmland for cottontails. They were like gamboling puppies as they dashed in and out of impassable thickets, changed directions without reason or suddenly froze with noses testing the air. When a rabbit was located, a bawling howl and a non-beagle yip would announce their pursuit. It was time to watch for an open shot.

The two stooges, an affectionate term for that dashing duo with me being the third, were responsible for putting a lot of rabbits in the freezer over the next 10 years. They’ve been gone a long time now but I can’t help but smile at the memory of their clownish antics and their love of the chase – my very first hunting dogs.

Rabbit hunting

For many folks, rabbit hunting is what coaxed them into the field for the first time. The season is long and generous in Ohio, with a limit of four per day. It begins in early November and continues through the end of February. It’s a great way to introduce youngsters and novices to the disciplines necessary for a safe hunt while the constant activity and sudden action leaves little time for boredom.

The fundamentals are pretty straight-forward. Besides a hunting license and permission to hunt, you’ll need a shotgun. The great part about rabbits is that they aren’t particular about your guns. Anything from a .410 to a 12 gauge will get the job done and shot sizes from 5s to 7 1/2s work just fine.

For me, a double barrel shotgun seems to work the best. Preferring two triggers, it gives me the ability to choose between two chokes, a deal breaker in some situations. A 1930-ish Fox Sterlingworth 16 gauge, choked improved cylinder and modified, became my standard when following Gretch and Chipper and I always felt it was almost a bit of a cheat. A friend prefers his 20-gauge pump and, well, he outshoots me on a regular basis. As I said, rabbits aren’t particular so use your favorite.

The hunt

A brace of beagles may add to a rabbit hunt but that isn’t the only way to put a bunny in the game bag. Walking up rabbits in a brushy area has long proven a great way to push them into a mistake. Be ready; the shot opportunities can be fast, fleeting and frustratingly difficult.

Some hunters like to walk quietly and search the cover silently while using a 22 rifle to get the job done. One friend loved his Savage over-under combination gun; the top barrel chambered for .22 rimfire and the bottom a .410 shotgun. He proved it to be a versatile combination. I even watched one guy take a limit with a recurve bow. That’s quite a challenge.

The most successful at stalking with those rifles and bows have learned a secret. While rabbit hunting, you can’t look for the rabbit; bunnies have been gifted with a coat that offers perfect camouflage. These hunters watch for the telltale twitch of an ear or the round dark shiny eyes that look out of place in the angular world of weeds and trees.

Sturdy walking boots and brush pants are good investments for a day’s hunt. I also wear a leather glove on my left hand. It helps move some of those nasty briars allowing me to keep more of my own blood on the inside. Most importantly, a blaze orange hat or vest is imperative. There’s no room for avoidable risks.

Rabbitat

An important consideration is where to hunt. While there’s plenty of opportunities on state wildlife areas and private farm ground, recognizing good habitat is vital to finding rabbits. I like to call it “rabbitat.” Thickets and crop field edges are great spots to bounce a bunny, but woodlots have rabbits hiding, too. They’ll hide in brush piles, honeysuckle patches and fallen treetops. Because such areas usually receive light hunting pressure, they can often harbor extraordinary numbers of rabbits.

Remember that rabbits are accustomed to being hunted 24 hours a day, all year long. They’re alert, suspicious of movement, know when to hold tight and to run early so keep your senses keen. They also have a habit of running in a wide circle so keep on eye over your shoulder. You still have plenty of season left, it doesn’t end until Feb. 28 and the daily limit is four per hunter – that’s a lot of hasenpfeffer.

Regardless of whether you have beagles, bassets or are hound-less, the most important ingredient for any rabbit hunt are the friends or family tagging along. There’s something about rabbit hunting that just begs for company. Happy bounding dogs working on becoming legends, laughter, kids learning the skills of hunting and the reacquaintance of old friends make these upland hunts especially enjoyable – all thanks to Brer Rabbit.

“The old man used to say that the best part of hunting and fishing was the thinking about going and the talking about it after you got back.”

— Robert Ruark