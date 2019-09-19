Miniature pillory or wooden antique tool? Can you tell us what this item is?

Hazard Item No. 1141 - Front

Hello from Hazard!

We haven’t heard anything else on Item No. 1140. We had someone guess a fuel tank and another guess an ice cream maker.
The item was submitted by Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania.

We’ll move to Item No. 1141. Joe Kiss, of Marysville, Ohio, submitted the item. He says it is a wooden piece and is 8 inches tall and 8 3/8 inches wide with tapered ends. The two holes are spring loaded.

Hazard Item No. 1141 - Height
Hazard Item No. 1141 - Width
Hazard Item No. 1141 - Side View
Hazard Item No. 1141 - Rear View
Can anyone help Joe out? Know what it is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

