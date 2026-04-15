ODNR fish hatchery open houses coming up

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is hosting open houses this spring at state fish hatcheries where visitors can learn about fish production. Hatchery open houses are free of charge and provide time for visitors to see fish up close before they are stocked into one of Ohio’s many public lakes and rivers.

Each hatchery open house is an America 250 event. Visitors will learn about the importance of fish habitat, the of aquatic wildlife conservation and how it intertwines with the history of America.

Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location:

April 18 —Kincaid State Fish Hatchery, 7487 State Route 124, Latham

April 25 — London State Fish Hatchery, 2470 Roberts Mill Road, London

During each open house, Division of Wildlife staff will give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests may learn about these hatcheries, view fish eggs and fry in production buildings and watch older fish in ponds or raceways.

Family-friendly activities and displays including an archery trailer and BB gun range will be available at some locations. Discover what the hatchery nearest you will offer: ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/fishing-resources/fish-hatchery-open-houses/fish-hatchery-open-houses

The Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked 36 million fish in 2025. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish and bluegill).

Most of Ohio’s fish populations are sustained through natural reproduction; however, stocking expands and diversifies fishing in waters where existing habitats do not support some fish populations. Stocking is only one of many fish management tools used by the Division of Wildlife to improve angling. Learn more about Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and fish stocking locations at wildohio.gov.

State fish hatchery funding is provided by the sale of Ohio fishing licenses and the Sport Fish Restoration Act. Enacted in 1950, the Sport Fish Restoration program provides funding for sport fish conservation through federal excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats, and a portion of the gasoline fuel tax attributable to small engines and motorboats. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annually apportions these funds that the Division of Wildlife uses to produce and stock fish, acquire habitat, conduct research and assessment surveys, provide aquatic education, and secure fishing access.