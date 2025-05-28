Sometimes ‘good enough’ is just that

I had a couple of false starts when I sat down to write this column. I was beginning to organize my thoughts when the first disruption occurred.

Bramble, my precocious and antsy little English cocker puppy, pranced by in her hurried attempt at nonchalance. A favorite pen dangled from the side of her mouth like an old movie tough’s cigarette as she attempted her escape. I paid the demanded three-biscuit ransom and got back to my task, somewhat amazed that the pen showed no ill effects of its kidnapping.

An hour of staring at a blank computer screen was once again interrupted. This time it was by a beaver doing somersaults in a kiddie pool. Once fully awake from my contemplative stupor, I realized that I didn’t have a kiddie pool and that I couldn’t recall ever seeing a beaver in my mancave office.

I walked around the corner and found a very happy Bramble paddling in a now empty water dish. I toweled off the water-logged dog, the floor and wall. I then bargained down the ransom to two biscuits to get my pen back again.

Now exhausted, the puppy took up her customary position in my easy chair and was asleep in seconds. Nearly as tired as the dog, I settled back into my own chair and resumed looking dumbly into space. My mind seemed to drift as it attempted to create blueprints for an upcoming fishing trip, tackle purchases, dog training, target shoots and other important jobs.

I should have been thinking about writing, but that idea seemed to be an insurmountable task. Cold, overcast, rainy spring days have always had this effect on me.

My wife often points out that I’m easily distracted and that I sometimes have a propensity to procrastinate. Guilty on all counts. Even though convicted of these apparent vices, they do lend to what I like to call “a strategically contemplative spontaneity.”

Put simply, “instead of this, wouldn’t it be a great time for a walk (or fishing, pseudo dog training, catch up on reading, etc.)? Glancing above my desk, the book “Sunlight and Shadows” caught my eye. I guess this time my distraction was the book. I took a bit of time to read the chapter “Good Enough.”

What is good enough? Written in 1990, Gene Hill remembers his sportsman grandfather and how difficult it would be for him to assimilate to the changes of this newer world. He describes how the old man would lament the cost of a hunting license, the need for a bass boat that can hit Mach 2, tumbling grouse and pheasant populations, booming deer and turkey numbers and the imagined need for something bigger or better.

“Good enough was a phrase that came very easily for Grandfather in matters of appraisal (Where I was concerned, ‘good enough’ was even more flexible.) His shotgun was cheap but sound, like his ax and his other tools … It seems to me that the old farmers then took what little pride they allowed themselves in skills, not tools,” wrote Hill.

“Good enough” isn’t something we hear sportsmen and women say much anymore. The blitz of podcasts, YouTube videos, hunting and fishing networks, trophy-pushing magazines, the relentless advertising of improving rods, guns, boats, hunting gear and the constant barrage of social media shares of the latest catches and trophies have nearly removed “good enough” from the English language.

Now, don’t misunderstand. I’ve fallen prey to all of the above — at least to some degree. What once worked doesn’t mean that there aren’t improvements that can enhance the outdoor experience. Still, the real success is in the experience itself.

While Hill’s granddad had found “good enough” for himself, it doesn’t always begin that way. When we’re young and starting out, we often settle for “good enough,” but still have dreams of upgrading to something better.

Over the years, as we collect our outdoor experiences, we also begin upgrading our gear, and, I admit, with far more than is necessary, but that gear is part of the fun, too!

As a mentor to new sportsmen and women, we would do well to remember that little tidbit. All too often, we show up at a teaching event or to take our new recruit on their first outdoor adventure and we look like a model from a Cabela’s catalog. Our years of “know-how” has slowly dribbled into how we view the sport. Our gear surpassed “good enough” decades ago. We forget the details of those long-ago times of “learn-how” which proceeded our “know-how” days.

We see our inferiorly-equipped learner as needy. We collectively point out the “advantages” of our higher-end gear and talk of plans to travel to Montana or the Dakotas for our next foray afield, or gently brag about our carefully bred bird dog that’s required to chase anything airborne.

While what we’re trying to show is how vested we have become in our preferred sport, what the newcomer sees is the borrowed fishing rod or gun in their hands and the repurposed old blue jeans turned hunting pants. They thought what they’d brought along would be “good enough” to get started but are confronted with the idea that they were wrong.

They may leave with the impression that to be successful they need to go on a shopping spree which they may be unwilling, or more likely, unable to afford. Our own enthusiasm has unwittingly tossed a roadblock into their participation.

When I was 13, I had no mentor since my father’s death. He’d taken me out a few times but he was much like the grandpa in the book — what he had was what he could afford and it was “good enough.”

After he was gone, I was the lone hunter carrying his Iver Johnson 28-gauge single shot, wore blue jeans turned brush pants, a hunting vest I got at a neighbor’s yard sale and a free beagle. Trust me, it was “good enough” because it was all I had.

My most important possession at the time was the desire to learn. That combination was “good enough” to create some of my fondest and most remembered trips of my life.

As I turned for my pen, I noticed a stubby tail wagging wildly as its attachment dashed out of the room … I need to buy stock in a dog biscuit company.

“The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image, but giving them the opportunity to create themselves.”

— Steven Spielberg