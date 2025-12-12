The joy of the journey: Why our high school football team are already champions

“Joy is not in things, it is in us.”

— Charles Wagner

My community has enjoyed a celebratory season, all ages standing proud. For the second year in a row, our high school football team made it all the way to the state championship.

The Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosts the state championship games, and what a place to be.

We didn’t bring home the big trophy, but just earning the right to be there meant beating out some mighty tough teams along the way. What a wild ride it all has been! Each victory has shown us a team pushing with everything in them to continue the journey.

It has been a joyful run for our entire community, as we cheered this team throughout the seasons.

We watched these boys coming up through those early years, starting out in flag football and knew good things were coming for this group of athletic kids who give it their all. Reaching their finest potential meant time spent in the weight room, reviewing game film and working countless hours with position-specific coaches, coaches willingly giving their time even in the off-season.

Football certainly spans the gamut of weather, requiring dedication of diehard athletes, coaches and fans. Starting in the dead heat of Ohio summer with two-a-days, the boys then endured some of the early games of this season that brought concern of player dehydration as the heat index was flagged as dangerous.

Our state championship started with kick-off at 10:30 a.m. in the morning when the “feels like” temperature was somewhere around 15 degrees. No one out there wasted energy bellyaching about the weather.

Snowfall had been an issue with team practice all week long leading up to this game, with our team fortunate enough to spend time inside Ashland University’s practice complex.

Our grandson who just turned 9 earlier in the week has enjoyed being a waterboy for this team and has thrived on the experience. It’s been a family experience, with both of his grandfathers part of the coaching crew. A photo of the three of them on the field together under the lights is one I will always treasure. It is a blessing that young Brooks will take with him throughout his life, along with his admiration of this team that includes two cousins.

Our starting quarterback, both in his sophomore and this year, his junior year, along with his twin brother, a stand-out offensive and defensive player, are my sister’s grandsons. These great boys have grown up with a ball in hand, loving whatever the sport of the season, and excelling in all.

What makes us all the most proud, though, is what an impressive group of good young men make up this team. They show up for one another and for those much younger, offering encouragement and willingness to help wherever needed.

Sports can serve as a road map of what real life will dish out — opportunity, both success and failure no matter how hard a person works and learning to remain above the fray when things don’t go our way. As I watch these boys offer a hand to help an opponent up, to shake off the sting of a hard hit while shaking hands with the victor, I am filled with pride and joy.

There is joy within us, and the size of the state trophy in a glass case has no bearing on that. For this great group of boys, we carry joy and gratitude as we cheer them on to whatever journey lies ahead. For such good guys, we know the best is yet to come.