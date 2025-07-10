The relationship between cattle and forages

Historical perspective is a great way to analyze decisions and figure out how you want to get to the goal desired. Interestingly enough, the term “cattle” in its early development referred to all varieties of domesticated, four-legged livestock, including goats, sheep and horses.

It was not until 1760 that cattle (bovine) breeding really started to isolate specific breeds and selective uses such as beef or milk production. The first registered breed of cattle, dubbed by the Englishman George Coates was the Shorthorn. Early on, this breed was multipurpose (beef and dairy), but even within this breed, it ultimately developed into isolated beef and dairy-specific breeds.

Today, in Ohio and surrounding states, we see the results of Coates’ work with the hills full of Herefords and Angus dominating the grassy landscape. The adoption of these two breeds in the United States happened in the mid-1800s. The characteristics of these dominant breeds and other British breeds include smaller frame, easily fattened and better tolerance to harsh conditions. These characteristics are contrasted with the continental breeds which are known to be larger and slower to fatten/mature, but offer more beef per animal.

Digestive process

Understanding the differences and characteristics of beef breeds allows you to optimize the grazing management and production of these animals. All ruminants — to include sheep, goats and cattle — have a four-chambered ruminant stomach. This digestive system is designed for coarse forages which makes them ideal for land that is rough, rocky and generally not suited for crop production. Cattle will graze discriminately based on smell and taste until their (first) stomach is full. Cattle do not have front teeth like horses do, so they will tear off clumps off grass with their powerful tongues, bottom teeth and hard pad located in the roof of their mouths, in order to ingest forages.

Once the cattle has consumed enough forage in the ruminant system, it will process the forage through the different compartments for up to 10 hours each day to break it down into the nutrients it needs for development. This process requires a lot of saliva and thus cattle need a lot of water to be efficient in this process.

It is also important to note that the high-fiber forage diet will produce a lot of manure, approximately 30 to 50 pounds daily. Cattle do not typically consume forages where they see and smell manure or urine so it is important to manage this by moving cattle to new pastures. Though they are discriminant of where they forage, they do not seem to discriminate where they poop. Cattle manure and urine are thought of as excellent sources of fertilizer. Understanding the grazing patterns and habits of bovine grazing allows us to distribute these nutrients.

Feeding behaviors

Other feeding behaviors that we understand from cattle is that they do not feed/graze when the temperature is uncomfortably hot for them. Even though you might think these animals are not grazing, they might be feeding in the evening hours when it is cooler outside. Check on your pastures daily and monitor for forage height and water availability.

When done properly, grazing can increase the health and productivity of the land. When not managed well, both the animal and land can deteriorate. Ultimately the breeds you select for your operation will designate strategies for grazing management, breeding windows and market selection.

A healthy cow will eat approximately 3% of its weight in quality, dry matter forage daily. Consider the size and number of your cows and record the sward height at the start and finish of grazing in that field. A healthy pasture field in Ohio should yield between 2 to 3 tons per acre as a yearly average.

If it is not producing, start with a soil test, make sure grazing practices are supporting forage growth, and address the needs of the poorest fields first. Your poorest fields have the capabilities for the greatest improvement.

Hooves

A standard weight for an English breed of cattle is approximately 1,000 to 2,000 pounds. The size of even a small-framed cow is very significant when you consider the size of their hooves. Hoof health is very important for the health of the animal.

A cattle’s hoof is continuously growing. If the cattle is not moving enough, the hooves might need maintenance. Cattle also do not like unstable, slippery footing, and they will go around troublesome areas, eventually causing erosion and further unstable ground. A way to manage this part of cattle physiology is to utilize stone to allow for clean, stable footing. Stone will also wear the hooves down to help maintain sanitation and health of the animal’s feet.

Control erosion early; erosion is a problem that compounds quickly and can lead to irreversible damage. Stone is something that can be utilized in stream crossings and pond access for livestock drinking water. Utilizing stone in high traffic areas and in areas of heavy feeding. This allows for cleanliness and hoof wear-down when cattle are in conditions of low movement.

Your pasture is the centerpiece of your livestock operation. It will maintain the health and productivity of your animals. Regardless of the progress of breeding, cattle are designed for grazing forages from some of the most primitive breeds to the most progressive genetics. Be attentive to pasture health and that “centerpiece” will help maintain your herd health in return.