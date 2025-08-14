The secret world of salamanders

By Deric Nesselroad

I’ve always possessed a deep appreciation for wildlife and nature, and am lucky enough to have found an opportunity at Noble Soil and Water Conservation District to share my passion and educate others about the natural world around us.

During college, my passion for conservation truly began to take shape. Whether it was through labs, research projects, internships or studying with friends, I was fully immersed in learning about the natural world. When you’re genuinely interested in something, studying becomes more of a joy than a task.

One of my favorite experiences came during a herpetology class, when I was introduced to the hobby of “herping.” Herping is a term for the act of searching for reptiles and amphibians in their natural environments. Often, this process involves late nights, getting soaking wet and slipping in the mud, all for the reward of finding some of my favorite creatures and hoping to snap some photos of them up close.

A whole new world. I will never forget the first time that I went out herping. It was late March, the rain was coming down hard with thunder and lightning, yet all we could think about was finding some of our favorite four-legged creatures. So, one of my best friends and I threw on our boots, rain jackets and headlamps and made our way into the woods.

Upon entering the forest that night, I was blown away by the new world that I was seeing. Various species of salamanders, newts, toads and frogs littered the forest floor as they moved towards seasonal wetlands, known as vernal pools, to reproduce. These moments are critical in their life cycle, yet they often go unnoticed.

We see the result of their reproduction as stringy lines of eggs in our ponds, and other bodies of water, and don’t think much of it. But, for these creatures, their eggs are symbolic of them achieving their life’s goal. This night opened my eyes to a whole new world. A world that exists just beneath our feet, waiting for the perfect moment to emerge and come to life.

Get out there. Here in Ohio, we have over 20 different species of salamanders, some of which are even listed as threatened or endangered. Some of my favorite species include the eastern red-backed salamander, the northern slimy salamander, the spotted salamander and the infamous eastern hellbender, which is considered endangered in Ohio. I have been fortunate to see all these species with my own eyes, which has only deepened my appreciation of them and my passion for educating others about them.

If you are up for it, I challenge you to wait for the first 50-60 degrees F rainy night in early spring and head to the forest. Put on your boots, your rain jacket, take a flashlight, walk slowly and keep your eyes on the ground. Flip a rock or a log, but make sure to put it back exactly as you found it. You never know what you will find.

Conservation begins with connection. When we take the time to observe and appreciate the small creatures and subtle moments around us, we’re more likely to protect them. By sharing these experiences and educating others, we can help ensure that future generations get to witness the same wonders.

Take the step. Shift your perspective. Make the connection. Then spread the word.

(Deric Nesselroad is an education specialist and office assistant at the Noble Soil and Water Conservation District. Originally from Stockport, Ohio, in Morgan County, Deric holds a bachelor’s degree in zoo science, with a focus in applied conservation, and a master’s in education in instructional design, both from West Liberty University.)