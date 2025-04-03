The wonders of farm life are better than candy for grandkids

The most welcome change this time of year is the return of color after a long, dreary winter.

I’ve loved seeing the grass grow green across the lawns and the endless pastures and hayfields. The warm, breezy weather beckons us to explore the great outdoors, and our grandchildren find our farm the best place to be.

My husband has jokingly said he has pulled out all the stops to be sure little kids love to visit. First, we put in an in-ground pool long before any grandkids were even a hopeful glimmer. As if that’s not enough, we have a wonderful cast of puppy characters, each one loving to carry a toy to young visitors for a never-ending game of fetch.

But, in Doug’s mind, the cherry on top of this trifecta is a large pasture for friendly ponies to run and play. Colorful, animated ponies, and each one alone is a surefire calling card.

Today, 2-year-old granddaughter Josie spotted the ponies out running and kicking up their heels like wild little wonders, and she shouted with pure joy, “Look! Look! Unicorns out there!”

Grabbing for her little jacket, Josie reaches for my hand and says, “Let’s go see!”

From the time my husband was old enough to express thought, he was drawing pictures of ponies, cutting out his artwork and placing groups of ponies in various pastures on the living room floor of his early childhood home. His mother told me she had no idea how to explain his passion for a pony, but those imaginary beings followed him during both indoor and outdoor play.

Nothing makes him happier than to now have a possible pony for each of our four grandchildren. Two of the mare ponies are going to foal in the coming months, so there will be bonus babies. What better drawing card for young grandchildren than this! It is a beautiful sight as Doug leads them from the barn to the wide open pasture, each one running at full-tilt. I could watch them all day long.

As we were saying our goodbyes to today’s visitors, I said to each of them that they should be thinking up some wonderful names, giving them the happy news that there might be a baby pony or two by the time they return for a fun day of play here.

My husband chuckled when he overheard my parting words.

“I am pretty sure they are going to want to come back tomorrow now. Good job,” he said. “You’re catching on to this grandchild attractant plan just fine,” he said with a chuckle.