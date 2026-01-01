The word of the year is ‘stewardship’

Happy New Year! January is a natural time to reflect on where we have been, where we are and where we are headed. I also think many of us are grateful for the fresh start that each new year brings.

As you look back at 2025, what will be in your memory bank? For many Americans, the year will be remembered for the continued political tension, the surge of artificial intelligence and an alarming increase in aviation accidents.

For others, the year will be defined by turbulent weather. Although the continental U.S. saw no hurricane landfalls for the first time in a decade, the nation endured a January blizzard, destructive wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest, widespread drought conditions, an exceptionally active tornado season in the Midwest and catastrophic flash flooding across the Midwest, South and Pacific Northwest.

Other 2025 notable memories include the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the election of Pope Leo XIV, the 43-day governmental shutdown, the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Israel and Hamas peace deal, the grinding continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war, the ban of Red Dye No. 3, the downsizing of the federal government through the Department of Government Efficiency, the Louvre heist, the Epstein file release and the end of AOL’s dial-up internet after 30 years of service.

Agriculturally, 2025 was another year that tested the resiliency of farmers. Northeast Ohio endured a challenging spring marked by excessive rainfall which delayed planting. Once crops were in the ground, heat waves and humidity created additional stress on corn and soybeans, while hay producers struggled with narrow weather windows during first cutting and drought conditions thereafter. Even as inflation eased nationally, producers continued to wrestle with elevated input prices, volatile commodity markets and uncertainty surrounding federal farm policy.

Still, there were bright spots. Improved late‑season weather helped many fields recover, and Congress provided relief through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program and future stability through many provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. However, net income projections remain bleak for the new year.

As we look back on 2025, there are also a few words and phrases that resonated with Americans. These include DOGE, brainrot, kiss cam, tariff, Gen Z stare, slop, rage bait, extreme weather and regenerative agriculture. But I think the phrase that ruled the year is 6-7. In fact, many of us are still asking what does 6‑7 mean?

We can’t control the words or phrases that will eventually be used to describe a year in retrospect. But I have learned there is great value in choosing the words which will carry us into a new year. Several years ago, my wife encouraged me to focus on just one word instead of drafting a long list of New Year’s resolutions.

One word. Simple enough. And each has helped to shape how I think, act and show up in the world.

Over the years, I have chosen the words organize, transition, patience, declutter, intentional, manage and time. Each has reminded me that I will always be a work in progress. Last year, my word was TIME. I spent the year analyzing how I use it. I tried to be present, truly present, in the minutes and hours that I was given in 2025.

So, what word am I choosing for 2026? Well, there are a lot of words to choose from especially since Merriam-Webster added a whopping 5,000 words to their dictionary this year. As I pondered, words such as gratitude, presence and enough emerged as potential words to drive me through 2026. However, after much thought, I chose the word STEWARDSHIP.

Why stewardship? Because last year’s word, time, is only the beginning. Stewardship is what comes next. It is the practice of caring for what has been entrusted to me. It is about tending to my relationships, faith, work, health and resources. To steward something is to recognize its value and to remember that much of what we hold in our hands is not really ours to keep, only ours to care for.

In this new year, I want to not only steward my time but also my attention, energy, words and commitment. I want to steward my relationships with the same care I give to my work. I want to steward the moments that might otherwise slip by unnoticed. And I want to steward the opportunities I am given, large and small, with gratitude rather than obligation.

So, what about you? What word will help drive your focus, health, relationships, energy and work into the new year? I encourage you to ponder and then post your word somewhere as a reminder. This could be on the bulletin board, refrigerator, in the milk house, farm shop or in your office as a simple reminder of where to keep your focus. Seize your WORD and have a good and safe new year!