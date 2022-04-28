Two mystery metal antique tools for you to hazard a guess at

Hello from Hazard!

We still haven’t heard anything yet on Item No. 1212 from Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio.

No worries though, Randy knows what the item is. It is a Rite-Line secretarial paper holding tool. It is used to hold and advance papers from which a secretary was typing (patent No. 1,939,671 in 1933).

Item No. 1213 also comes from Randy Winland.

Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!