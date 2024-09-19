Using warm-season grasses to get through the summer slump

Summer can be just as challenging for livestock producers as winter. This time of year, when forage production drops, is known as the summer slump. Getting through this period without using up hay stockpiles normally reserved for the winter months requires careful planning. This is where one may consider planting a warm-season grass pasture or hay field.

Background

Warm-season grasses are best suited to the warmest time of year, as the name suggests. They thrive when our cool-season grasses, such as orchard grass, tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass, start to slow in production or go dormant. Warm-season grasses such as Switchgrass, Indiangrass, big bluestem and little bluestem are all good choices for our northern climate.

Establishment, growth and harvest. Establishment of these warm season grasses may not be as difficult as you may expect. You can control grasses and or sods with herbicide or short clipping.

Then, drill seed to a depth of 1/2 to 1 inch and fertilize per soil sample results and/or recommendations, with an emphasis on nitrogen requirements. When seeded into soil temperatures of 65 degrees and higher coupled with an aggressive nutrient management plan, these warm season grasses will produce a remarkable amount of dry matter.

Most of these crops are harvested as silage or grazed, but some do make high-quality dry hay.

Teff grass grown for dry hay is gaining popularity among equestrians, even though its an annual and must be planted yearly. Palatability and the absence of toxins are just a couple of reasons horse owners are seeking out this crop.

Closing

Warm-season grasses can be great crops to grow. With relatively low input costs, they can have a very high return on investment. Growing them either out of necessity — because we need the feed — or as another income source can fill the need.