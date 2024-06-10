We need your help identifying Item No. 1271

Hello from Hazard!

We had a late guess right at deadline from John Kent, of Foster, Rhode Island, on Item No. 1270. He believes it’s the front part of a stone boat, which lines up with two other reader’s guesses from previous weeks.

With that, we’re moving on to Item No. 1271.

Item No. 1270 was submitted by Jay Goodell, of Goodell Family Farm, with no additional information.

Item No. 1271 was shared with us by Linda Roof, of Sunbury, Ohio, in January. Her husband bought it for her at an auction and she needs help identifying it. It appears to be a metal bucket with some sort of sifting mechanism inside and two small metal semicircle trays attached to either side. It is only about 11 inches tall.

If you recognize Item No. 1271 or have any thoughts on what it might be, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, commenting on this Hazard A Guess? post on our website at farmanddairy.com or by sending mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.