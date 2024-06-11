Cecil Township holds heated meeting on well pad setbacks

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every day at Michelle Stonemark’s house is filled with the noisy nuisance of her backyard neighbors: Range Resource’s Augustine George well pad. Stonemark lives 530 feet away from the well. That’s why she’s advocating for stricter regulations on oil and gas activity in Cecil Township.

“I’m not gonna sit here and ask you to change this ordinance because of any environmental reasons. Please don’t,” Stonemark said. “Please base it on the fact that it is noisy and vibrating at my house at all times … I go outside, and I can’t let my kids go out and play because it smells like diesel in my backyard.”

Stonemark was one of several dozen people testifying at a heated public hearing on June 5 over proposed changes to Cecil Township’s oil and gas regulations. The revised ordinance will set stricter noise limits and further well pad setbacks from protected structures on future wells.

The original oil and gas ordinance, created in 2012, set a minimum well pad distance of 500 feet away from protected structures, such as houses, schools, businesses and churches.

In recent years, increased noise complaints and health concerns from residents living close to wells prompted the board to update the ordinance.

Public hearing

The board of supervisors presented a new ordinance that marks two specific zones as potential well-pad areas. The zones were selected based on certain criteria such as areas that do not intersect a storm line system. The two zones will be in addition to the five wells already in Cecil Township and will be located in the southeastern part of the township.

Many residents who live in the Georgetown Estates subdivision, expressed concern over the proximity of the two proposed well spots which would sit 1,700 feet away from Georgetown Estates and 1,800 feet away from Lawrence Hill Station, another major subdivision.

Wendy Czap, who lives in Georgetown Estates, is concerned that more sensitive groups living in that area will be impacted.

“This is a community with a lot of children, a lot of retirees, a lot of people raising families or trying to start families,” Czap said. “There’s just no need to put them at risk for air pollution, water pollution and any other cancer or illness that could be could be caused by fracking.”

An overwhelming majority of residents wanted a 2,500-foot well-pad setback, as recommended by a recent University of Pittsburgh study on the health impacts on people living close to unconventional wells.

Patricia Walker is in favor of keeping residents away from wells, but not zoning out oil and gas entirely. Walker leased the mineral rights on her farmland and the money she’s been given has helped the farm immensely. She’s been able to get new machinery, put in a public sewer and finish the upstairs of her house, among other things.

“We’re putting our money back into the land, back into Cecil Township,” Walker said. “We’re not leaving. That’s why whenever I heard over and over again, people calling (mineral leases) blood money, this isn’t blood money. This is money that’s helping us stay in the township and making it better.”

Alongside well setbacks, the proposed ordinance will set stricter limits on hours of operation and noise.

Expert testimony

Expert witnesses — two, hired by Range Resources — also testified during the hearing. Chris Long, a principal at the environmental health consulting firm Gradient, discussed a series of air quality monitoring studies he reviewed on behalf of Range Resources at its Augustine George well site.

The study was conducted from July 2019 to December 2021, and measured fine particulate matter known as PM 2.5 and individual Volatile Organic Compounds. The findings indicated that the Augustine well site emissions did not contribute to long concentrations of potential health effects.

However, Supervisor Cindy Fisher questioned the accuracy of the study, particularly the devices used to monitor the air.

The study used TO-15 air-monitoring devices that were set out and checked every six days. However, Fisher pointed out data from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that states TO-15 canisters need to be changed every 24 hours or the results are not accurate.

Additionally, Judy Hess, an epidemiologist from Houston, Texas, who previously worked for Shell, attended on behalf of Range Resources to discuss inaccuracies in the recent Pitt study.

Hess believes until new studies with better metrics are published, and there is no conclusive evidence in the study that can be used to make regulatory laws. She added that relying on the study is a “precautionary principle.” But, Fisher said she is not willing to gamble on residents’ health.

Other Pennsylvania townships have also discussed zoning changes to oil and gas well pads; West Deer Township, in Allegheny County, held a township meeting on May 15. Similar to Cecil Township, residents were divided on well setbacks.

The Cecil Township public hearing will continue on July 1 at 6 p.m. Supervisors will present new updates to the proposed ordinance and take public comments.

