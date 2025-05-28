What gazaing strategy will you choose?

If we keep getting these April and May showers, I think we might see some new ponds in our pasture fields! Here at the Jackson County Research Station, we have received 8.1 inches of rainfall from April 1 to May 15.

As we see these “temporary ponds” go away, we will get to see our pasture grass again. Most of the pastures in our area consist of cool-season grasses, which will see peak growth around the month of May. As we move into the summer months, and the weather warms up, cool-season grass will slow down in growth until close to September. Temperature drops in late October to November will cause grasses to then become dormant again.

Adding legumes such as red clover, white clover, ladino clover, kura clover, and alsike clover that naturally release nitrogen to the soil which can increase the yield of your pasture. It can also add diversity to livestock rations. By adding more yield in the field, your pastures will be in good shape for your rotational needs.

Rotational grazing refers to moving livestock from pasture to pasture to reduce overgrazing and balance fertilization from the livestock. Here are some examples of different grazing systems:

Deferred rotation

Deferred rotation means not grazing at least one pasture until after it has set seed (defer). In subsequent years, change the pasture deferred so the deferment is rotated among all the pastures over years. Example: in year 1, you graze Pasture 1, then Pasture 2, lastly Pasture 3 (after it has seeded). In year 2, you graze Pasture 2 first, then Pasture 3, finally Pasture 1 (after it has seeded).

Rest rotation

Rest rotation means not grazing at least one pasture for a whole year (rest). In subsequent years, change the pasture rested so that rest is rotated among all the pastures. This method is very difficult if you are limited on pasture.

Short duration

Each pasture in the unit is grazed for a short time and animals are rotated through all available pastures so that each pasture is grazed at least two times per year. This could include moving livestock as often as 10 to 15 days, but it requires more labor and material cost.

Seasonal-suitability

Seasonal-suitability involves moving livestock to different areas of pasture depending on growth patterns of different vegetation types (i.e., following the green). Example: from November to March, have livestock feed on a pasture that is stockpiled. Move to the spring/fall pasture from April to June. Move to the summer pasture from June to September. Move back to the spring/fall pasture from September to November. Then, back to the winter pasture from November to March that has been stockpiled all growing season.

By following a rotational grazing plan, pastures will be able to have a longer rest period which will improve the growth of those forages. It will also increase the health of the grass roots that will allow for the soil to hold more water and turn carbon from the atmosphere into organic soil carbon. Those microorganisms within the soil thrive off organic carbon, which will increase the overall health of your pasture.

To decide which rotational grazing method is the best depends on available forage, water and cover for calving and lambing. These systems are probably the most common in the world, and their success depends on the experience and decisions of the manager.

It is always important to never overgraze your pasture because it will reduce the usefulness of the land and add an extra cost to renovating the pasture. Last year was a challenge for many producers and many had to sacrifice the health of their pasture to meet the needs of their livestock.

When overgrazing happens, grass roots become short and their ability to hold water and nutrients decreases. That means when large amounts of water come, like this spring in Jackson, many nutrients can be lost through runoff and leaching.

For more information about grazing for this upcoming year, feel free to reach out to your local county extension office to develop a grazing management plan.