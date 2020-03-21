Find more COVID-19 news here.
COVID-19 Coverage
COVID-19 News
Letter to Ohio governor: remember importance of agriculture
A coalition of Ohio Agriculture groups reminded Gov. Mike DeWine of the importance of farming as his administration respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pa. governor orders all non-life-sustaining businesses to close
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close physical locations by 8 p.m. March 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
H2Ohio extends deadline to June
The deadline for farmers to apply for the H2Ohio program has been extended to June 2, in response to Gov. DeWine's orders regarding COVID-19.
Crude oil’s price collapse hits ethanol market hard
Alan Guebert predicts the bloodletting oil war's shock waves will pound the U.S. ethanol market throughout the spring and summer.
Pa. Governor: agriculture is an essential business
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture put out guidance for how agricultural businesses can stay open while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Extension and 4-H events, meetings on hold in Ohio and Pennsylvania
Across Pennsylvania and Ohio, 4-H and extension activities are on hold to hopefully slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 Cancelations
Extension and 4-H events, meetings on hold in Ohio and Pennsylvania
Across Pennsylvania and Ohio, 4-H and extension activities are on hold to hopefully slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Livestock auctions impacted by coronavirus measures
To combat the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation is recommending farmers not stick around after unloading livestock at auction facilities.
Farm and Dairy auction, event listings affected by coronavirus concerns
Here's a list of Farm and Dairy auction and event listings in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus fears cancel ag events, programs in Ohio and Pennsylvania
The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. prompted a number of activities, events and programs to be suspended or canceled in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Find more COVID-19 cancelations here.