A coalition of Ohio Agriculture groups reminded Gov. Mike DeWine of the importance of farming as his administration respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close physical locations by 8 p.m. March 19 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The deadline for farmers to apply for the H2Ohio program has been extended to June 2, in response to Gov. DeWine's orders regarding COVID-19.
Alan Guebert predicts the bloodletting oil war's shock waves will pound the U.S. ethanol market throughout the spring and summer. 
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture put out guidance for how agricultural businesses can stay open while slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Across Pennsylvania and Ohio, 4-H and extension activities are on hold to hopefully slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Find more COVID-19 news here.

COVID-19 Cancelations

To combat the spread of COVID-19, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation is recommending farmers not stick around after unloading livestock at auction facilities.
Here's a list of Farm and Dairy auction and event listings in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. prompted a number of activities, events and programs to be suspended or canceled in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Find more COVID-19 cancelations here.

