2018 Geauga County Fair sale results

The 2018 Geauga County Fair market livestock sales were held Sept. 1. Here’s a recap of the grand champion exhibitors and their final sale bids/buyers. Scroll down for a slideshow of the winners.
Sept. 1, 2018
Sale total: $546,477.41
Total Lots: 492
RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $87.50/pound with champions; $19.04/pound without
Grand champion: Mike Soltis
Bid: $150/pound Weight: 12.03 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision
Reserve champion: Emily Johnson
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 12.82 pounds
Buyer: Junction Auto Sales
CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 126
Average: $66.25/pound with champions; $29.39/pound without
Grand champion: Owen Mansfield
Bid: $75/pound Weight: 27.60 pounds
Buyer: Russell-Sly Family Funeral Home
Reserve champion: Conner Hunt
Bid: $57.50/pound Weight: 25.70 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.
TURKEY
Number of Market Lots: 97
Average: $36.50/pound with champions; $15.52/pound
Grand champion: Robert (RJ) Jefferson
Bid: $26/pound Weight: 45 pounds
Buyer: Richard Maple Products
Reserve champion: Emily Skytta
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: RNJ Services
DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $36.25/pound with champions; $16.95/pound without
Grand champion: Mallory Jacobs
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 15.10 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision
Reserve champion: Andrew Cohn
Bid: $42.50/pound Weight: 12.82 pounds
Buyer: Mack Plumbing
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 116
Average: $31.38/pound with champions; $4.33/pound without
Grand champion: Sofiia Zampino
Bid: $100/pound Weight: 278 pounds
Buyer: Preston Chevrolet and Superstore
Reserve champion: Caleb Burnett
Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 289 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.
GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 14
Average: $9.13/pound with champions; $5.83/pound without
Grand champion: Hannah Witmer
Bid: $10.25/pound Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home
Reserve champion: Rebecca Witmer
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Robin Stanley, Esq. of Ibold & O’Brien
LAMBS
Number of Lots: 35
Average: $7.88/pound with champions; $5.14/pound without
Grand champion: Daniel Nichols
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: ETNA Products Inc.
Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $5.75/pound Weight: 128 pounds
Buyer: Principal plastic
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 55
Average: $5.75/pound with champions; $2.62/pound without
Grand champion: Tatumn Poff
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,309 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel
Reserve champion: Taylor Poff
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,273 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel
DAIRY BASKETS
Auburn Dairymen
Bid: $3,500 Buyer: Preston KIA
Geauga Dairymen
Bid: $4,400 Buyer: Preston KIA
Thompson Ledge Dairy
Bid: $4,000 Buyer: Ken Townsend
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Pete Howes, Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Travis Mettler, and Tim McCaskey.
Geauga County Fair king and queen: Ben McIlroy and Liberty Mosher.
(This article has been updated to correct the final bid of the Thompson Ledge Dairy Club basket.)