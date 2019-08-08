2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale results

Tweet on Twitter

(Submitted information and photos)

July 29, 2019

Sale Total: $43,385

GOATS

Number of Lots: 38

Average: $636.58 with champions; $588.61 without

Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Camden Frye

Bid: $2,100$20.59/pound

Buyer: TrayMark LLC

Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Devan Schrack

Price: $900 $10.71/pound

Buyer: TrayMark LLC

RABBITS

Number of Lots: 21

Average: $497.62 with champions; $444.74 without

Scholarship proceeds: $7,735

Grand champion market rabbits exhibitor: Jordan Cunningham

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Robin Holmes

Reserve champion market rabbits exhibitor: Kailee Love

Bid: $1,000

Buyers: Brett and Kimberly Campbell and John and Belinda Baker

2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club Sale 1 of 4