2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale results

Camden Frye exhibited the grand champion market goat at the 2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale. It sold for $20.59 per pound.

(Submitted information and photos)

July 29, 2019
Sale Total: $43,385

GOATS

Number of Lots: 38
Average: $636.58 with champions; $588.61 without

Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Camden Frye
Bid: $2,100$20.59/pound
Buyer: TrayMark LLC

Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Devan Schrack
Price: $900 $10.71/pound
Buyer: TrayMark LLC

RABBITS

Number of Lots: 21
Average: $497.62 with champions; $444.74 without
Scholarship proceeds: $7,735

Grand champion market rabbits exhibitor: Jordan Cunningham
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Robin Holmes

Reserve champion market rabbits exhibitor: Kailee Love
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Brett and Kimberly Campbell and John and Belinda Baker

Camden Frye exhibited the grand champion market goat at the 2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale. It sold for $20.59 per pound.
Devan Schrack exhibited the reserve champion market goat at the 2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale. It sold for $10.71 per pound.
Jordan Cunningham exhibited the grand champion market rabbits at the 2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale. They sold for $1,000.
Kailee Love exhibited the reserve champion market rabbits at the 2019 Marshall County 4-H and FFA Goat and Rabbit Club sale. They sold for $1,000.
